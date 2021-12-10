Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Kings Starting Lineup Against The Hornets
    Publish date:

    Kings Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

    The Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
    Author:

    The Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

    The Sacramento Kings are in North Carolina to take on the Hornets, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

    The full lineup for the Kings can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

    There has not been a postseason appearance for the franchise since the 2005-06 season, and on the new season they have already fired their head coach Luke Walton, and are just 11-14 in their first 25 games of the season.  

    They have good young players and respected veterans, but once again look like team that probably does not make the postseason. 

    As for the Hornets, they are led by 2021 NBA Rookie of The Year LaMelo Ball and are 14-13 in their first 27 games of the season. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and currently have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17008160_168388303_lowres
    News

    Suns Starting Lineup Against The Celtics

    22 minutes ago
    USATSI_15761320_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Devin Booker's Injury Status For Celtics-Suns Game

    23 minutes ago
    USATSI_16528127_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Suns Long Injury Report For Game Against Celtics

    28 minutes ago
    USATSI_13665932_168388303_lowres
    News

    Some Kyrie Irving News Was Reported On Friday

    38 minutes ago
    USATSI_16223065_168388303_lowres
    News

    Deandre Ayton's Official Status For Celtics-Suns Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15993361_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Trail Blazers Should Trade Damian Lillard To The Nets For Kyrie Irving

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17099784_168388303_lowres
    News

    Bucks And Rockets Starting Lineups

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_11475341_168388303_lowres
    News

    Cavs And Timberwolves Starting Lineups

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17004992_168388303_lowres
    News

    New York Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Toronto Raptors

    2 hours ago