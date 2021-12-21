Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Kings Starting Lineup Against The Warriors
    The Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors.
    The Sacramento Kings are in San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors on Monday night at Chase Center. 

    For the game, they have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Kings come into the game with a 13-18 record in their first 31 games of the season.  

    Earlier in the season they fired their head coach Luke Walton, and the franchise has not made the playoffs since the 2005-06 season, which is the longest drought in the entire NBA. 

    As for the Warriors, they are 26-4 in their first 30 games of the season, and are only a half-game back of the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA and the top seed in the Western Conference. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

