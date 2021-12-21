Publish date:
Kings Starting Lineup Against The Warriors
The Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors.
The Sacramento Kings are in San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors on Monday night at Chase Center.
For the game, they have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Kings come into the game with a 13-18 record in their first 31 games of the season.
Earlier in the season they fired their head coach Luke Walton, and the franchise has not made the playoffs since the 2005-06 season, which is the longest drought in the entire NBA.
As for the Warriors, they are 26-4 in their first 30 games of the season, and are only a half-game back of the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA and the top seed in the Western Conference.
