Skip to main content
Kings Starting Lineup Against The Knicks

Kings Starting Lineup Against The Knicks

The Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the New York Knicks.

The Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the New York Knicks.

The Sacramento Kings are in New York City to take on the New York Knicks on Monday night at Madison Square Garden, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

The full lineup for the Kings can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

Coming into the game, the Kings are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with an 18-33 record in 51 games played. 

They are playing once again without starting point guard De'Aaron Fox, and are in the middle of a six-game losing streak. 

In addition, they are also just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.  

As for the Knicks, they are 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-27 record in the 50 games that they have played. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17042137_168388303_lowres
News

Kings Starting Lineup Against The Knicks

28 seconds ago
USATSI_17004992_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Kings On Monday Night

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17158448_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans And Cavs Starting Lineups

7 minutes ago
USATSI_14771208_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Huge Injury Update About Joe Ingles

14 minutes ago
USATSI_16136418_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Knicks Should Trade For This Player And Turn Him Into An All-Star

15 minutes ago
USATSI_16841994_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Rockets Game

16 minutes ago
USATSI_17537267_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Cavs Game

17 minutes ago
USATSI_17213559_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Injury Status For Pelicans-Cavs Game

18 minutes ago
USATSI_15887177_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Status For Kings-Knicks Game

20 minutes ago