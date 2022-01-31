Kings Starting Lineup Against The Knicks

The Sacramento Kings are in New York City to take on the New York Knicks on Monday night at Madison Square Garden, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Kings can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Coming into the game, the Kings are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with an 18-33 record in 51 games played.

They are playing once again without starting point guard De'Aaron Fox, and are in the middle of a six-game losing streak.

In addition, they are also just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.

As for the Knicks, they are 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-27 record in the 50 games that they have played.

