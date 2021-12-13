Kings Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

The Sacramento Kings are in Canada to play the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, and they have announced their starting lineup for the game.

The full lineup for the Kings can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Kings are coming into the game with an 11-16 record in their first 27 games of the season, and have already fired their head coach Luke Walton.

There has been no playoffs in Sacramento since the 2005-06 season, which is the longest drought in the entire NBA right now.

They have good young players, but in the deep Western Conference it will be tough for them to make the postseason.

As for the Raptors, they come into the game with a 12-14 record.

Related stories on NBA basketball