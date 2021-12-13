Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    Kings Starting Lineup Against The Raptors
    Publish date:

    Kings Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

    The Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors.
    Author:

    The Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

    The Sacramento Kings are in Canada to play the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, and they have announced their starting lineup for the game.  

    The full lineup for the Kings can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

    The Kings are coming into the game with an 11-16 record in their first 27 games of the season, and have already fired their head coach Luke Walton. 

    There has been no playoffs in Sacramento since the 2005-06 season, which is the longest drought in the entire NBA right now. 

    They have good young players, but in the deep Western Conference it will be tough for them to make the postseason. 

    As for the Raptors, they come into the game with a 12-14 record. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17103100_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kings Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17158448_168388303_lowres
    News

    Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Heat

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_13915773_168388303_lowres
    News

    Wesley Matthews And George Hill's Status For Bucks-Celtics Game

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_17341711_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Aaron Gordon's Injury Status For Wizards-Nuggets Game

    20 minutes ago
    USATSI_16841170_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kyle Kuzma's Status For Wizards-Nuggets Game

    36 minutes ago
    USATSI_17309044_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Warriors Could Easily Win The NBA Title If They Trade For This Player

    37 minutes ago
    USATSI_17345572_168388303_lowres
    News

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Hilarious Tweet After The Bucks Beat The Knicks

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_11870767_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: LiAngelo Ball Could Solve The Chicago Bulls Roster Problem

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16372249_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Photo Mikal Bridges Tweeted Of Devin Booker

    18 hours ago