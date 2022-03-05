Kings Starting Lineup Against The Mavs
The Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.
The Sacramento Kings are in Texas to face off with the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Kings against the Mavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Kings come into the game as the 13th seed in the Western Conference, and have a 24-41 record in the 65 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are 4-6 in their last ten games overall, and 9-23 in the 32 games that they have played on the road this season.
The franchise has not been to the playoffs in 15 years, which is the longest drought in the entire NBA.
