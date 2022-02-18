The Sacramento Kings Have Waived A Player
The Sacramento Kings announced that they have waived Louis King, and the announcement can be seen embedded below from the team's Twitter account.
King played his college basketball at Oregon, and went undrafted in 2019.
He began his NBA career with the Detroit Pistons, before spending the last two seasons with the Kings as a two-way contract player.
In 26 NBA games he has career averages of 4.2 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.
As for the Kings, they were one of the busiest teams at the NBA Trading Deadline last week when they acquired two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis from the Indiana Pacers.
They are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference, and have a 22-38 record in 60 games.
The franchise has not been to the playoffs since 2006, which is the longest drought in the league.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.