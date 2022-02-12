Spurs And Pelicans Starting Lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Louisiana on Saturday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Spurs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

As for the Pelicans, their full lineup can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Spurs come into the game as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-35 record in 56 games.

In the 27 games that they have played on the road they are 10-17.

As for the Pelicans, they are the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-33 record in 55 games.

In the 26 games they have played at home they are 12-14.

Related stories on NBA basketball