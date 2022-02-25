Spurs And Wizards Starting Lineups
The Washington Wizards are hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night in D.C., and the game will be both team's first time back out on the court since before the All-Star break.
For the game, the Spurs have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Wizards can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Both teams come into the game as the 11th seed in their respective conference.
The Spurs are the 11th seed in the west with a 23-36 record in the 59 games that they have played so far.
As for the Wizards, they are the 11th seed in the east with a 27-31 record in 58 games.
