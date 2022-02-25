Skip to main content
Spurs And Wizards Starting Lineups

Spurs And Wizards Starting Lineups

The San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineups for Friday's game.

The San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineups for Friday's game.

The Washington Wizards are hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night in D.C., and the game will be both team's first time back out on the court since before the All-Star break.  

For the game, the Spurs have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Wizards can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

Both teams come into the game as the 11th seed in their respective conference. 

The Spurs are the 11th seed in the west with a 23-36 record in the 59 games that they have played so far.

As for the Wizards, they are the 11th seed in the east with a 27-31 record in 58 games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17586791_168388303_lowres
News

Spurs And Wizards Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
20 seconds ago
USATSI_17168278_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Rockets And Orlando Magic's Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
5 minutes ago
USATSI_17726708_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Karl-Anthony Towns Wins The Three-Point Contest

By Ben Stinar
12 minutes ago
USATSI_17708217_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Thomas Bryant's Injury Status For Spurs-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar
13 minutes ago
USATSI_12285260_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Spurs Injury Report Against The Wizards

By Ben Stinar
14 minutes ago
USATSI_16166477_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar
15 minutes ago
USATSI_17608600_168388303_lowres
Injuries

RJ Barrett's Injury Status For Heat-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar
16 minutes ago
USATSI_16903451_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Spurs-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar
18 minutes ago
USATSI_17763014_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Beat The Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar
19 minutes ago