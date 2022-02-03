Here's The Players That Are Available For The Spurs Against The Heat

The San Antonio Spurs are hosting he Miami Heat in Texas on Thursday evening, and the players that they will have available for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Heat come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with an impressive 32-20 record in the 50 games that they've played.

However, they have lost their last three games.

As for the Spurs, they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 19-33 record in the 52 games that they have played.

They are currently on a two-game losing streak.

Both teams met in the NBA Finals several times when the Heat were led by LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwayne Wade.

