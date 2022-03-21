WATCH: Spurs Incredible Game-Winner Against The Warriors
The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Golden State Warriors on Sunday evening in California.
The San Antonio Spurs stunned the Golden State Warriors 110-108 on Sunday night in California at Chase Center.
With the game tied 108-108, the Spurs missed a free-throw, and then Keldon Johnson grabbed the rebound and scored the game-winning shot with less than one second left.
The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
The Spurs improved to 28-44 in the 72 games that they have played so far this season, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
As for the Warriors, they fell to 47-24 in the 71 games that they have played this season, which has them as the third seed in the west.
