Spurs Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

The San Antonio Spurs are in Pennsylvania taking on the Philadelphia 76ers, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

The full lineup for the Spurs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.   

The days of the Spurs being one of the best teams in the NBA every season with superstars  like Tim Duncan and Tony Parker are long gone. 

This season they are 15-22 in 37 games, but are a young team that is still the tenth seed in the Western Conference. 

If the playoffs began on Friday, they'd be in the play-in tournament. 

As for the 76ers, they come into the game with a 21-16 record in 37 games, and are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

