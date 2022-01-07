Spurs Starting Lineup Against The 76ers
The San Antonio Spurs have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The days of the Spurs being one of the best teams in the NBA every season with superstars like Tim Duncan and Tony Parker are long gone.
This season they are 15-22 in 37 games, but are a young team that is still the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
If the playoffs began on Friday, they'd be in the play-in tournament.
As for the 76ers, they come into the game with a 21-16 record in 37 games, and are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
