Spurs Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

The San Antonio Spurs are in Pennsylvania taking on the Philadelphia 76ers, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Spurs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The days of the Spurs being one of the best teams in the NBA every season with superstars like Tim Duncan and Tony Parker are long gone.

This season they are 15-22 in 37 games, but are a young team that is still the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

If the playoffs began on Friday, they'd be in the play-in tournament.

As for the 76ers, they come into the game with a 21-16 record in 37 games, and are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Related stories on NBA basketball