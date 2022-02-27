Spurs Starting Lineup Against The Heat

Skip to main content
The San Antonio Spurs have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat.

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Washington Wizards on the road in overtime on Friday evening, and they will have a quick turnaround when they face off with the Miami Heat in Florida on Saturday night.  

For the game, the Spurs have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Spurs come into the game as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, and they are 24-36 in the 60 games that they have played so far this season.  

Even though they are in a rebuilding mode, they are still just one-game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the tenth seed in the west, which would get them into the play-in tournament. 

