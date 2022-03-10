Skip to main content
Spurs Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

The San Antonio Spurs have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Texas on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.      

The full lineup for the Spurs against the Raptors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.    

The Spurs come into the night as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-40 record in the 65 games that they have played so far this season. 

They are 5-5 in their last ten games overall, and 12-19 in the 31 games that they have played at home in San Antonio. 

As for the Raptors, they are seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-30 record in 64 games played.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

