Spurs Starting Lineup Against The Raptors
The San Antonio Spurs have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors.
The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Texas on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Spurs against the Raptors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Spurs come into the night as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-40 record in the 65 games that they have played so far this season.
They are 5-5 in their last ten games overall, and 12-19 in the 31 games that they have played at home in San Antonio.
As for the Raptors, they are seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-30 record in 64 games played.
