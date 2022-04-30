Bucks-Celtics Playoff Series Schedule

The schedule for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks has been announced for their second-round playoff series.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are facing off in the second-round of the playoffs, and the series will begin on Sunday afternoon in Boston.

For the series, the full schedule has been announced.

Game 1: May 1

Game 2: May 3

Game 3: May 7

Game 4: May 9

Game 5: May 11

Game 6: May 13

Game 7: May 15

The series has the hype of being one of the better matchups of the entire 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Both teams are incredible on the defensive end, and then on the offensive side are led by superstars Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

They also crushed their first-round playoff opponents.

The Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets, who have superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

As for the Bucks, they beat up the Chicago Bulls in just five games, and some of the games were blowouts.

The Celtics have mad several Eastern Conference Finals appearances with Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

However, they have been unable to breakout for an NBA Finals run.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are coming off of winning the NBA Championship last season against the Phoenix Suns.

