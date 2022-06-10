LeBron James Reveals Something He Wants To Do That Could Change The NBA

In the most recent episode of HBO's The Shop, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had something very intriguing to say.

"I wanna own a team," James said on The Shop. "Yeah I wanna buy a team, for sure."

Right now, they are just 30 NBA teams, but there has been rumors about a possible expansion in the future.

"I want a team in Vegas," James said. "I want the team in Vegas."

James and the Lakers finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, so they missed the play-in tournament and the NBA Playoffs.

Right now, there are just 30 teams in the NBA, and the 2022 NBA Season is almost over.

The NBA Finals are taking place between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, and Game 4 is on Friday night in Massachusetts.

The Celtics have a 2-1 lead in the series.

Related stories on NBA basketball