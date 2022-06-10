LeBron James Reveals Something He Wants To Do That Could Change The NBA

Skip to main content
On the latest episode of HBO's The Shop, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said that he wants to own an NBA team in Las Vegas. Currently, there is no team in Las Vegas in the NBA. Right now, there are 30 teams in the NBA and the 2022 NBA season is almost over as Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics is taking place on Friday night.

In the most recent episode of HBO's The Shop, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had something very intriguing to say.  

"I wanna own a team," James said on The Shop. "Yeah I wanna buy a team, for sure."

Right now, they are just 30 NBA teams, but there has been rumors about a possible expansion in the future.  

"I want a team in Vegas," James said. "I want the team in Vegas."

James and the Lakers finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, so they missed the play-in tournament and the NBA Playoffs.  

Right now, there are just 30 teams in the NBA, and the 2022 NBA Season is almost over.  

The NBA Finals are taking place between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, and Game 4 is on Friday night in Massachusetts. 

The Celtics have a 2-1 lead in the series. 

