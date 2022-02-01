Here's What Devin Booker Tweeted After The Suns Beat The Spurs

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns defeated the San Antonio Spurs 115-110 in Arizona on Sunday night, and on Monday Booker sent out a tweet.

The tweet from Booker can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Suns are the best team in the NBA with a 40-9 record in the 49 games that they have played, and are currently on a ten-game wining streak.

Earlier in the season they had an 18-game winning streak.

The franchise had not been to the playoffs in a decade, and then last season Chris Paul helped lead them to the NBA Finals.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat them 4-2 in six games to win the NBA title.

The Suns currently have a 3.5-game lead over the Golden State Warriors for the top spot in the west, and are once again a contender to make the Finals.

