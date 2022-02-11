Skip to main content
Suns Reportedly Trade For Former Player

Suns Reportedly Trade For Former Player

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers are finalizing a trade.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers are finalizing a trade.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers are finalizing a trade that sends Torrey Craig to the Suns and Jalen Smith to the Pacers.   

The details can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.     

Wojnarowski wrote: "The Pacers are finalizing a trade to send F Torrey Craig to the Suns for Jalen Smith and a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN." 

Craig played 32 games in the regular season last year for the Suns, and also was on the team for their NBA Finals run (he played 22 playoff games for them as well). 

He had been averaging 6.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game for the Pacers this season.

The Suns (who are the best team in the NBA) will get back a veteran that helped them last season, while the Pacers (who are rebuilding now) get a 21-year-old who was the tenth overall pick in 2020.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17481201
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Knicks-Warriors Game

17 seconds ago
USATSI_16407324_168388303_lowres
News

Suns Reportedly Trade For Former Player

51 seconds ago
USATSI_16407323_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Suns

1 minute ago
USATSI_16407368_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report For Finals Rematch Against The Bucks

31 minutes ago
USATSI_13421105_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Players Available For The Nets Against The Wizards

36 minutes ago
USATSI_16013268_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans Starting Lineup Against The Heat

39 minutes ago
USATSI_13987245_168388303_lowres
News

Nets And Wizards Starting Lineups

44 minutes ago
USATSI_16064176_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Grading The Cavs Trade For Caris LeVert

1 hour ago
USATSI_16965889_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Wizards

1 hour ago