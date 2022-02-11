Suns Reportedly Trade For Former Player

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers are finalizing a trade that sends Torrey Craig to the Suns and Jalen Smith to the Pacers.

The details can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.

Wojnarowski wrote: "The Pacers are finalizing a trade to send F Torrey Craig to the Suns for Jalen Smith and a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN."

Craig played 32 games in the regular season last year for the Suns, and also was on the team for their NBA Finals run (he played 22 playoff games for them as well).

He had been averaging 6.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game for the Pacers this season.

The Suns (who are the best team in the NBA) will get back a veteran that helped them last season, while the Pacers (who are rebuilding now) get a 21-year-old who was the tenth overall pick in 2020.

Related stories on NBA basketball