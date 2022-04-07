Timberwolves And Spurs Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
The Timberwolves and Spurs have announced their starting lineups for Thursday's game.

The Timberwolves and Spurs have announced their starting lineups for Thursday's game.

The Minnesota Timberwolves (45-35) are hosting the San Antonio Spurs (34-45) in Minnesota at Target Center on Thursday night, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.  

The full lineup for the two teams can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

