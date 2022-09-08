The Top-5 Rated Rookies In NBA 2K23

The 2022 NBA Draft took place back in June, and the first overall pick was Paolo Banchero out of Duke.

He now joins an Orlando Magic team that is loaded with young talent, so they could be a team to keep an eye out for next season.

On Friday, NBA 2K23 will come out, so all of the rookies will be in the video game for the first time.

Recently, the game revealed the top-five ranked rookies.

Top 5 Ranked Rookies In NBA 2K23:

Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic) 78 overall Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets) 78 overall Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder) 77 overall Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings) 76 overall Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons) 76 overall

Ranked rookies is always challenging before the season for a multitude of reasons.

For starters, the top-picks usually go to bad teams, so they might be extra careful with their new player.

Holmgren has already been ruled out for the entire 2022-23 season.

For Banchero, it makes sense why he would be tied for first.

He was the top-pick, and the Magic will probably be a competitive team this season.

A lot of people thought that Smith Jr. could have been the first overall pick, so it's no surprise that he is ranked just as high.

Meanwhile, Murray and Ivey are tied for third.

Going off of college, both players were stars.

Murray averaged 23.5 points per game this past season, and Ivey put up 17.3 points per game.

They are both capable of winning the 2023 Rookie of The Year Award.