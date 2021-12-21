Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Watch Devin Booker's Incredible Shot Over LaMelo Ball
    Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns defeated LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night in Arizona.
    On Sunday, Devin Booker made his return to the Phoenix Suns starting lineup after missing seven games with a hamstring injury, and he looked great in his return. 

    The two-time All-Star had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists in the Suns 137-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets.  

    During the game, Booker had an incredible shot over 2021 Rookie of The Year LaMelo Ball, and the clip of the play can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Suns. 

    The Suns improved their record to 24-5, which is the best record in the entire NBA and gives them the top spot in the Western Conference over the Golden State Warriors.   

    As for the Hornets, they fell to 16-16 in their first 32 games of the season. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

