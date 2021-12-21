Watch Devin Booker's Incredible Shot Over LaMelo Ball

On Sunday, Devin Booker made his return to the Phoenix Suns starting lineup after missing seven games with a hamstring injury, and he looked great in his return.

The two-time All-Star had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists in the Suns 137-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

During the game, Booker had an incredible shot over 2021 Rookie of The Year LaMelo Ball, and the clip of the play can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Suns.

The Suns improved their record to 24-5, which is the best record in the entire NBA and gives them the top spot in the Western Conference over the Golden State Warriors.

As for the Hornets, they fell to 16-16 in their first 32 games of the season.

