Jazz And Mavs Starting Lineups For Game 4

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks have announced their starting lineups for Game 4 of their first-round series.

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks are facing off for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series in Salt Lake City on Saturday afternoon.

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The Mavs come into the game leading the series 2-1, but they have not had All-Star Luka Doncic in either of the first three games.

However, Doncic will make his 2022 NBA Playoffs debut against the Jazz on Saturday.

The Jazz won the first game of the series on the road, but then lost the next two, including a huge upset on their home floor in Game 3.

After several seasons of regular season success, the Jazz continue to fail to make a a deep run in the NBA Playoffs, while the Mavs have lost in the first-round in two straight seasons.

Therefore, something will have to give between the two teams looking to make up for last season's losses.

Doncic has never been out of the first-round of the playoffs in his career, so this could be his chance to change that.

As for the Jazz, their core of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert might come to an end over the next few years if they cannot figure out how to get further in the postseason.

Related stories on NBA basketball