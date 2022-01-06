Skip to main content
Jazz And Nuggets Starting Lineups

Jazz And Nuggets Starting Lineups

The Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineups for Wednesday's game.

The Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineups for Wednesday's game.

The Utah Jazz are in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups. 

The full lineup for the Jazz can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Nuggets can be seen in the another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

Both teams are likely going to be in the playoffs, and the Jazz are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 27-10 record in 37 games this season. 

As for the Nuggets, they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with an 18-17 record in 35 games.  

The Jazz and Nuggets both lost in the second round of the playoffs last season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17063944_168388303_lowres
News

Jazz And Nuggets Starting Lineups

just now
USATSI_17103100_168388303_lowres
News

Kings Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

20 minutes ago
USATSI_13987245_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out Kyrie Irving's Pregame Outfit Before His Season Debut

32 minutes ago
USATSI_16214113_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

1 hour ago
USATSI_16250743_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Official Status For Raptors-Bucks Game

2 hours ago
USATSI_13596350_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Starting Lineup With Kyrie Irving Back

2 hours ago
USATSI_17134459_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Injury Report On Wednesday Night

2 hours ago
USATSI_17354189_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

2 hours ago
USATSI_13665932_168388303_lowres
News

Here's How Many Minutes Kyrie Irving Will Play On Wednesday

2 hours ago