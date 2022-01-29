Jazz And Grizzlies Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
The Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies have both announced their starting lineups for Friday's game.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz are facing off in Tennessee on Friday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups. 

The starting lineup for the Jazz can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

They will be without their two best players Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. 

As for the Grizzlies, their starting lineup can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Jazz come into the game with a 30-19 record, but they are just 2-8 in their last ten games and on a three-game losing streak.  

As for the Grizzlies, they are 33-17 in 50 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the west. 

