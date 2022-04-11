Jazz And Traill Blazers Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
The Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers have announced their starting lineups for Sunday's contest.

The Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers are facing off in Oregon on Sunday evening, and for the contest each team has announced their starting lineup.   

The full lineup for both teams can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Jazz are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and have clinched a playoff spot, while the Trail Blazers have already been eliminated from playoff contention (this will be their final game of the 2021-22 NBA season).

