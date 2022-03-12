Jazz And Spurs Starting Lineups

The Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs are facing off in Texas on Friday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Jazz can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Spurs can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Jazz come into the night as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 41-24 record in the 65 games the they have played so far this season.

As for the Spurs, they come into the night as the 12th seed in the west with a 25-41 record in the 66 games that they have played so far this season.

