Skip to main content
Jazz And Spurs Starting Lineups

Jazz And Spurs Starting Lineups

The Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs have announced their starting lineups for Friday's game.

The Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs have announced their starting lineups for Friday's game.

The Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs are facing off in Texas on Friday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.     

The full lineup for the Jazz can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Spurs can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Jazz come into the night as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 41-24 record in the 65 games the they have played so far this season. 

As for the Spurs, they come into the night as the 12th seed in the west with a 25-41 record in the 66 games that they have played so far this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16186613_168388303_lowres
News

Jazz And Spurs Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar28 seconds ago
USATSI_17803538_168388303_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley's Injury Status In Timberwolves-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_16897623_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Cavs-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_17263904_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_17301670_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rockets Injury Report Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_17649517_168388303_lowres
News

Cavs And Heat's Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_17134936_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Knicks

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_17197234_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rockets Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_17129817_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar27 minutes ago