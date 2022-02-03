Here's The Players Available For The Utah Jazz Against The Denver Nuggets
The Utah Jazz are hosting the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The Utah Jazz are hosting the Denver Nuggets in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night, and they will have several key players out for the game.
The full list of players that are available for the Jazz in the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Jazz come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-21 record in the 51 games that they have played in.
However, they have been struggling as of late going 2-8 in their last ten games of the overall.
In addition, they are in the middle of a five-game losing streak.
As for the Nuggets, they are 28-22 in the 50 games that they have played and are the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
