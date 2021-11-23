Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted Before The Jazz Play The Memphis Grizzlies
    Publish date:

    Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted Before The Jazz Play The Memphis Grizzlies

    The Utah Jazz are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, and before the game Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet.
    Author:

    The Utah Jazz are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, and before the game Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet.

    The Utah Jazz are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in Salt Lake City on Monday night, and before the game All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet. 

    The tweet from Mitchell can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Mitchell and the Jazz are 11-5 in their first 16 games of the season. 

    They had the best record in the NBA last year during the regular season, but after beating the Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs, they lost in the second round to the Los Angeles Clippers. 

    As for the Grizzlies, they are led by Ja Morant who looks like an All-Star this season. 

    They made the playoffs last year as a young team, and beat the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs in the play-in games. 

    They are 8-8 to start the season. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17063944_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted Before The Jazz Play The Memphis Grizzlies

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16960053_168388303_lowres
    Lifestyle

    Check Out Kyle Kuzma's Unique Pregame Outfit That Is Going Viral

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_17118382_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steve Kerr Made A Bold Claim After The Warriors Beat The Raptors

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16959974_168388303_lowres
    News

    Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Magic

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17162729_168388303_lowres
    News

    Timberwolves Starting Lineup Against The Pelicans

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17119076_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out Steph Curry's Tweet That Is Going Viral

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17150939_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Video James Harden Tweeted On Monday Before The Nets Play The Cavs

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17119028_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photo Bradley Beal Tweeted Before The Wizards Play The Hornets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16992807_168388303_lowres
    News

    Washington Wizards' Starting Lineup Against The Charlotte Hornets

    2 hours ago