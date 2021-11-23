Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted Before The Jazz Play The Memphis Grizzlies
The Utah Jazz are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in Salt Lake City on Monday night, and before the game All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet.
The tweet from Mitchell can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
Mitchell and the Jazz are 11-5 in their first 16 games of the season.
They had the best record in the NBA last year during the regular season, but after beating the Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs, they lost in the second round to the Los Angeles Clippers.
As for the Grizzlies, they are led by Ja Morant who looks like an All-Star this season.
They made the playoffs last year as a young team, and beat the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs in the play-in games.
They are 8-8 to start the season.
