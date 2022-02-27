Skip to main content
Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Jazz-Suns Game

The Utah Jazz beat the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Sunday afternoon.

The Utah Jazz went into Arizona and beat the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon by a score of 118-114.    

The win improved Utah to 38-22 on the season in the 60 games that they have played, and they are currently sitting as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.  

They had the best record in the entire NBA during regular season last year, but fell in the second round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.    

As for the Suns, the loss drops them to 49-12 in the 61 games they've played, but they still have the best record in the NBA, and are the top seed in the Western Conference. 

Tweets from people about the game on Sunday can be seen embedded below.  

