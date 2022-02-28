Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Donovan Mitchell
Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards sent out a tweet about Donovan Mitchell during the game between the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
The Utah Jazz defeated the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Sunday afternoon, and Donovan Mitchell went off for 26 points, two rebounds and five assists in the win.
During the game, Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about the All-Star Mitchell, and Kuzma's post can be seen embedded below.
The Jazz advanced to 38-22 with the win, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They are now on a two-game wining streak, and 16-12 in the 28 games that they have played on the road away from Salt Lake City.
As for the Suns, they fell to 49-12 with the loss, but they still have the best record in the entire NBA and are the top seed in the Western Conference.
