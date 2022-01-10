Jazz's Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Pistons
The Utah Jazz are in Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons, and for the game they have announced their injury report and starting lineup.
They have a lengthy list of players out for the game, and the full injury report can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the team.
The full starting lineup for the Jazz against the Pistons can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Jazz come into the game with a 28-12 record in 40 games, and they are the third seed in the Western Conference.
As for the Pistons, they have not had a good season and are clearly in a rebuilding mode.
They 8-30 on the season, which is the second worst record in the NBA and the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.