Jazz's Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Pistons

The Utah Jazz have announced their starting lineup and injury report for Monday's game against the Pistons in Detroit.

The Utah Jazz have announced their starting lineup and injury report for Monday's game against the Pistons in Detroit.

The Utah Jazz are in Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons, and for the game they have announced their injury report and starting lineup.  

They have a lengthy list of players out for the game, and the full injury report can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the team. 

The full starting lineup for the Jazz against the Pistons can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

The Jazz come into the game with a 28-12 record in 40 games, and they are the third seed in the Western Conference.  

As for the Pistons, they have not had a good season and are clearly in a rebuilding mode. 

They 8-30 on the season, which is the second worst record in the NBA and the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

