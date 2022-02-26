Jazz's Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Mavs

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night for their first game back since the All-Star break, and their starting lineup for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account.

The injury report for the Jazz can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.

Both Rudy Gay and Jared Butler have been ruled out for the game.

The Jazz are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 36-22 in the 58 games that they have played.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and 21-10 in the 31 games they have played in Salt Lake City.

Last season they had the best regular season record in the NBA, but lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Related stories on NBA basketball