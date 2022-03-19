Skip to main content
Jazz's Starting Lineup And Available Players Against The Clippers

The Utah Jazz have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Salt Lake City on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

The full lineup for the Jazz against the Clippers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

Meanwhile, their full list of available players for the game can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Jazz come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 43-26 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They are 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and 25-11 at home.  

