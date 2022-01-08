Jazz's Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

The Utah Jazz are in Canada taking on the Toronto Raptors on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Jazz against the Raptors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

They come into the game with a 28-10 record in 38 games, which is good for the third seed in the Western Conference.

However, they are missing most of their key players for the game on Friday evening, and this is nowhere near their typical starting lineup.

As for the Raptors, they come into the game at 18-17 in 35 games, and are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They missed the postseason last year, but look a lot better this season.

Related stories on NBA basketball