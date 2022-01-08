Skip to main content
Jazz's Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

Jazz's Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

The Utah Jazz have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Utah Jazz have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Utah Jazz are in Canada taking on the Toronto Raptors on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.   

The full lineup for the Jazz against the Raptors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

They come into the game with a 28-10 record in 38 games, which is good for the third seed in the Western Conference. 

However, they are missing most of their key players for the game on Friday evening, and this is nowhere near their typical starting lineup.  

As for the Raptors, they come into the game at 18-17 in 35 games, and are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They missed the postseason last year, but look a lot better this season.   

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16247799_168388303_lowres
News

Jazz's Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

1 minute ago
USATSI_17407844_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Injury Report For The Jazz Against The Raptors

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17150946_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks And Nets Starting Lineups

15 minutes ago
USATSI_17270138_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Official Status For Bucks-Nets Game

20 minutes ago
USATSI_17437417_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jordan Clarkson's Official Injury Status For Jazz-Raptors Game

26 minutes ago
USATSI_17076629_168388303_lowres
News

Spurs Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

32 minutes ago
USATSI_16377056_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-Nets Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_10748469_168388303_lowres
Rumors

A Former NBA Star Is Reportedly Unretiring

1 hour ago
USATSI_11871016_168388303_lowres
News

The San Antonio Spurs Signed A Former Heat, Suns And Nets Star

1 hour ago