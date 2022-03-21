Jazz's Starting Lineup Against The Nets
The Utah Jazz have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
The Utah Jazz are in New York to play the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Jazz against the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Jazz come into the game as the fourth seed in the west with a 45-26 in the 71 games that they have played this season.
They are on a three-game winning streak, and 6-4 in their last ten games.
On the road, they are 19-15 in the 34 games that they have played away from Salt Lake City this season.
Last year, they had the best record in the NBA, but lost in the second-round of the playoffs.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.