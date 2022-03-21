Jazz's Starting Lineup Against The Nets

The Utah Jazz are in New York to play the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The Jazz come into the game as the fourth seed in the west with a 45-26 in the 71 games that they have played this season.

They are on a three-game winning streak, and 6-4 in their last ten games.

On the road, they are 19-15 in the 34 games that they have played away from Salt Lake City this season.

Last year, they had the best record in the NBA, but lost in the second-round of the playoffs.

