Jazz Starting Lineup And Injury Report

The Utah Jazz will be in Arizona on Sunday afternoon to take on the Phoenix Suns.

For the game, they have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup for the Jazz against the Suns can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the injury report for the Jazz can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.

The game is between two of the best teams in the Western Conference as the Suns are the top seed in the west and the Jazz are the fourth seed.

The Jazz have a 37-22 record in the 59 games that they have played so far, while the Suns have played in 60 games have a 49-11 record.

Related stories on NBA basketball