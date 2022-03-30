Jazz's Starting Lineup Against The Clippers

The Utah Jazz are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Jazz against the Clippers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Rudy Gobert had been listed as questionable due to a leg injury, but he is in the starting lineup and available.

They come into the game as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 45-30 record in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball