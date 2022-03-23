Jazz's Starting Lineup Against The Celtics

The Utah Jazz are in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Jazz against the Celtics can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Jazz come into the night as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 45-27 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games, and have gone 19-16 in the 35 games that they have played on the road.

Last season, they had the best record in the NBA, but lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.

