The Utah Jazz Have Reportedly Made A Trade

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Utah Jazz have traded Miye Oni and a second round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Utah Jazz have traded Miye Onti and a 2028 second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

The report from Wojnarowski can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below. 

Wojnarowski adds that the Thunder will waive Gabriel Deck to make room for the trade to happen (see tweet below), and that they will waive Oni to create a roster spot.  

The deal will open up a roster spot for the Jazz and save them money. 

ESPN's Bobby Marks added more details on the trade, and his post can be seen embedded below.   

The Jazz have a record of 27-10 in 37 games this season, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.  

They had the best record in the NBA in the regular season last year, but lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.  

