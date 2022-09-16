Utah Jazz Release Two Players On Friday

The Utah Jazz have been one of the busiest teams in the NBA over the offseason.

Next year, they will look like a completely different team than they did in 2021-22.

First, they traded away franchise cornerstone Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a blockbuster deal.

More recently, they traded away their best player Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On top of that, they also traded veteran guard Patrick Beverley to the Los Angeles Lakers (they acquired Beverley in the deal with the Timberwolves).

On Friday, the team announced that they had waived two players (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Jazz PR: "The Utah Jazz have waived forwards Paris Bass and Xavier Sneed."

Bass had signed with the team on September 14, so he was waived just two days later.

As for Sneed, he was on a two-way contract with the Jazz this past season, and played in seven games with the team.

Prior to that, he had been on the Memphis Grizzlies for the first two games of his NBA career.

He also played in 15 regular season games for the Greensboro Swarm and Salt Lake City Stars.

In those games, he averaged 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest.

In addition to the regular season, he averaged 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 steals per contest in 14 Showcase Cup games for the Swarm.

As for the Jazz, they are coming off a season where they were the fifth seed in the Western Conference, and lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.