The Waiver Claim Cost of Ex-NBA First-Rounder Kobe Bufkin
A former first-round pick is hitting the waiver wire ahead of the NBA’s opening week. Kobe Bufkin is reportedly set to part ways with the Brooklyn Nets.
Bufkin, the 15th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, started his career with the Atlanta Hawks, and hoped for a fresh start in Brooklyn. Instead, he’s on the hunt for his third NBA team since entering the league. If claimed before free agency, Bufkin comes on a $4.5 million option.
via @MikeAScotto: The Brooklyn Nets will waive guard Kobe Bufkin, sources told @hoopshype. Bufkin, the 15th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, was acquired in a trade from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for cash considerations ($110,000). The 22-year-old guard is healthy after two injury-plagued seasons.
Before landing in the league, Bufkin attended Michigan for two years. During his freshman season, he played in 28 games, averaging 10.6 points per game. Bufkin struggled with his shot, making 38 percent from beyond the arc. He averaged 3.0 points and 1.1 rebounds.
In year two, Bufkin turned into a full-time starter as a sophomore. He shot 48 percent from the field and 35 percent from three, producing 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.
The Atlanta Hawks made the call to bring in Bufkin as a mid-first-round pick in 2023. He appeared in just 17 games during his rookie effort with the Hawks, averaging 11.5 minutes per game. Bufkin averaged 4.8 points and 1.6 assists per game. He made just 37 percent of his shots from the field.
Bufkin hoped for a bigger role in 2024-2025, but he ended up with just 10 more appearances during his second season. A slight increase in minutes (12.4 MPG) called for more opportunities to improve his value, but Bufkin still struggled to carve out a steady role.
The second-year guard averaged 5.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He shot slightly better from the field, making 38 percent of his field goals, but his three-point percentage took a slight hit, down to 21 percent.
The Hawks cut ties with Bufkin, trading him for cash considerations. Landing in a rebuilding situation, Bufkin had a chance to make an impact on a Nets team that has plenty of minutes to go around for developing players. Unfortunately, they don’t seem to see a future with Bufkin.
The third-year veteran’s rookie-scale deal had him set to potentially make $19.8 million over four years. If Bufkin doesn’t get picked up after parting ways with Brooklyn, he’ll be set to hit the free agency market, discussing deals with other teams. If that plan fails, Bufkin might have to take the G League route for some time.