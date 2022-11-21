Skip to main content

The Warriors Are 15-0 When Klay Thompson Does This

StatMuse revealed an interesting stat about Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors.
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets by a score of 127-120. 

Klay Thompson had his best game of the season, going off for 41 points on 10/13 shooting from the three-point range.

According to StatMuse, the Warriors are now 15-0 all-time when Thompson has 40+ points in a game.

Thompson also had four rebounds, three assists, two steals and shot 14/23 from the field.  

The stat is very impressive but also makes sense, considering how much he has contributed to winning over his career.

From 2015-19, he made the All-Star Game five times in a row and helped the Warriors make the NBA Finals in all five seasons. 

He missed the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to injuries, and the Warriors missed the postseason in both years. 

After returning in the middle of last season, the Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship, so in the previous six seasons that he has played, he has made the NBA Finals every time. 

Since being drafted with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, he has spent his entire career with the Warriors. 

Steph Curry and Thompson make up what is considered the best shooting backcourt of all time (and arguably the best ever). 

Thompson's career average is 19.5 points per contest on 41.5% shooting from the three-point range. 

The Warriors improved to 8-9 in their first 17 games with the win and picked up their first road victory of the season (they had been 0-8). 

