Here's The 6 Photos Klay Thompson Posted To Instagram

Klay Thompson made his season debut on Sunday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and had 17 points and helped lead the Warriors to a 96-82 win.

The game was Thompson's first in over two seasons, and he posted six photos to Instagram from his first game back, and the post can be seen embedded below from his account.

The Warriors are 31-9 on the season in 40 games (they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night), which is the second seed in the Western Conference.

In the two seasons that Thompson missed due to injuries, the Warriors missed the playoffs in both of those seasons.

The five years prior, they had made the NBA Finals all five times, won three championships and Thompson was an All-Star every season.

This season they appear as if they are right back on track to being a team that could win the NBA Championship.

