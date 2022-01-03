Draymond Green's Status For Heat-Warriors Game On Monday

According to The Athletic's Shams Chariana, Draymond Green has cleared health and safety protocols, and the plan is for him to return on Monday night in the game between the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors in California.

The tweet from Chariana can be seen embedded below.

Green has missed the last two games against the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz (the Warriors also had a game postponed last Thursday).

The Warriors are currently the best team in the NBA with a 28-7 record in 35 games this season.

They hold the top seed in the Western Conference, and the Phoenix Suns trail them by one-game.

Prior to the last two seasons, the Warriors had made the NBA Finals five seasons in a row, and won three titles.

The past two seasons they have missed the playoffs.

