    January 3, 2022
    Draymond Green's Status For Heat-Warriors Game On Monday
    According to The Athletic's Shams Chariana, Draymond Green has cleared health and safety protocols, and the plan is for Green to play against the Miami Heat in San Francisco on Monday evening.
    According to The Athletic's Shams Chariana, Draymond Green has cleared health and safety protocols, and the plan is for him to return on Monday night in the game between the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors in California.    

    Green has missed the last two games against the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz (the Warriors also had a game postponed last Thursday).  

    The Warriors are currently the best team in the NBA with a 28-7 record in 35 games this season. 

    They hold the top seed in the Western Conference, and the Phoenix Suns trail them by one-game. 

    Prior to the last two seasons, the Warriors had made the NBA Finals five seasons in a row, and won three titles. 

    The past two seasons they have missed the playoffs. 

    DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list.
    The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. 

