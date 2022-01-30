Here's How Andrew Wiggins Found Out He Was Starting In The All-Star Game
Andrew Wiggins said that he found he was a starter in the All-Star game from his daughter. The Golden State Warriors star was selected to his first All-Star game.
Andrew Wiggins was selected to his first All-Star game, and not only will it be his first time being an All-Star, but he is also starting in the game.
The 2014 first overall pick has a great story on how he found out that he was named a starter (the clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS).
Wiggins said he was taking a pre-game nap when his daughter woke him up to tell him that he was a starter.
The Warriors are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 36-13 record in 49 games played on the season so far.
They are 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the conference.
