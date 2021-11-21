Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    The Warriors Are The Only Team In The NBA To Do This
    Publish date:

    The Warriors Are The Only Team In The NBA To Do This

    The Golden State Warriors are off to a fantastic start to the 2021-22 NBA season.
    Author:

    The Golden State Warriors are off to a fantastic start to the 2021-22 NBA season.

    The Golden State Warriors are by far the best team in the NBA to start the 2021-22 season. 

    Through their first 16 games they have an unbelievable 14-2 record, and after missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons they have regained their status as one of the elite teams in the entire NBA. 

    Just how good have they been so far? 

    According to Bleacher Report (see tweet below), the Warriors are the only team in the NBA to score 100+ in every single game this season, and are averaging 113.9 points per game.

    All-Star Steph Curry has looked like he could win his third MVP Award, and the entire team is doing all of this without even having 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman or five-time All-Star Klay Thomson play in any games yet this season. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17153930_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Golden State Warriors Are The Only Team In The NBA To Do This

    just now
    USATSI_17075932_168388303_lowres
    News

    Damian Lillard's Injury Status For 76ers-Trail Blazers Game

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17183192_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Cole Anthony's Injury Status For Magic-Bucks Game

    39 minutes ago
    USATSI_16575151_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign LiAngelo Ball

    42 minutes ago
    USATSI_16959974_168388303_lowres
    News

    Milwaukee Bucks' Starting Lineup Against The Orlando Magic

    44 minutes ago
    USATSI_16841170_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    Washington Wizards' Starting Lineup Against The Miami Heat

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17065007_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Chris Paul Posted To Instagram After The Suns Beat The Mavs

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16213411_168388303_lowres
    News

    Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving Sent Out A Tweet On Saturday

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_14150365_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Thunder

    3 hours ago