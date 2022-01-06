Watch Steph Curry And Klay Thompson Warm Up Together Before The Warriors-Mavs Game
The Golden State Warriors lost to the Dallas Mavericks 99-82 in Texas on Wednesday.
The loss dropped them to 29-8 on the season, while the Mavericks improved to 20-18.
Before the game, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson were seen getting shots up together, and the video can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic's Anthony Slater.
Curry finished the game with 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Thompson, who has not played in two seasons due to injuries, appears very close to returning.
The Warriors have missed the postseason in both seasons they have been without Thompson.
Prior to those two seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row, won three titles and Thompson made five straight All-Star games.
The Warriors are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA and the top seed in the west.
