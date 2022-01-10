Skip to main content
Here's What Klay Thompson Said After Playing His First Game In Over 2 Years

Klay Thompson spoke after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. The five-time All-Star played his first game in over two years after missing each of the last two seasons due to injuries.

Klay Thompson missed each of the last two seasons due to injuries, but on Sunday night in California the shooting guard made his return to action.  

Thompson had 17 points in 20 minutes, and helped lead the Warriors to a 96-82 win that improved them to 30-9 on the season, which is tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the Western Conference (and the entire NBA). 

After the game, Thompson spoke to the NBC Sports broadcast, and the clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.   

"I'm just so grateful to be out here and the love I received pregame, and the video tributes, it was special," Thompson said. "This is a night I will never forget and it lived up to all the hype, and I'm just very grateful for our fanbase, it's incredible." 

