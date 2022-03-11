Skip to main content
Here's What Steph Curry Said About Klay Thompson

Steph Curry spoke about his teammate Klay Thompson after the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

The Golden State Warriors snapped a five-game losing streak when they beat the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 112-97 on Tuesday evening. 

After the game, Steph Curry spoke about his teammate Klay Thompson, and the clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.   

Curry and Thompson have been to five NBA Finals together, and won three NBA titles together.   

The dynamic duo has played together for Thompson's entire career.  

Curry was drafted by the Warriors in 2009, and Thompson was drafted two summers laters in 2011.   

The Warriors are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 44-22 record in the 66 games that they have played so far. 

