Steve Kerr's Hilarious Joke About Steph Curry

Steve Kerr made a hilarious joke about Steph Curry after the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors crushed the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center by a score of 130-92 on Tuesday night.  

While Steph Curry had a really good game (18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists), he once again shot the poorly from the three-point range.  

In ten attempts, he made just two three-pointers, which is good for 20%.  

For reference, Curry is a career 42.8% shooter from the three-point range. 

In the two games prior, he was a combined 5/26 from the three-point range. 

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr made a joke about the two-time MVP, and the clip of Kerr speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS. 

"Steph is no longer a three-point shooter," Kerr said jokingly. "We're gonna really look to get the ball to him in the paint, and maybe turn him into a back-to-the basket player." 

Kerr was obviously joking, and Curry is regarded as the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA.  

Even with the poor shooting, Curry was a +23 on the night. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

